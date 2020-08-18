MS Dhoni's Cars And Bikes: From Ninja H2 To Suzuki Hayabusa, See Pics

India cricketer MS Dhoni's love for bikes is known to everyone. The former Indian captain never misses an opportunity riding his bikes and cars in his free time at his home in Ranchi. In the past, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the reel role of MS Dhoni in his biopic had revealed that MS Dhoni's bike collection count was at 74.

Dhoni owns several sports bikes and has also often shared pictures of himself with his bikes on social media. Earlier, MSD's wife Sakshi Dhoni had given an exclusive sneak peek into the former skipper's humungous bike collection. According to sources, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman owns some high-end bikes like Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa, and a Norton Vintage beside several others.

Furthermore, MS Dhoni also has a huge collection of cars that includes Hummer H2, GMC Sierra pick-up truck, Porsche Boxter, Ferrari 500 GTO, Audi Q7, Mahindra Scorpio, and even a rare Rolls Royce Silver Shadow Series I. The cricketer also has a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk (the only one in India) and added a classic Nissan Jonga to his long list of cars last year.

Take a look at MS Dhoni's extravagant automobile collection -

MS Dhoni bids adieus to his Intl. cricket career

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

