From Rishabh Pant To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Extends Holi Greetings To Fans

The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday gifted their fans a series win against England on the occasion of Holi. After losing the one-day series, England has been dealt a clean-sweep by India in all three formats, i.e. in the Tests, T20s, and ODIs. Following the series win, many Indian cricketers on their social media wished their fans Happy Holi. India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared a series of photos from the victory celebrations and wished his fans Happy Holi. India's former ace batsman Suresh Raina too extended his greeting and appealed to play a safe Holi.

Not only Indian cricketers but also cricket veterans extended their greetings to their fans on the occasion of the festival of colours on Twitter. Cricketers like VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter handles and wished everyone's life be filled with the colours of love.

The Cricketing fraternity extended their warm wishes on the occasion of Holi:

From us to you! MAATÉ family wishes you a very #HappyHoli â¤ï¸



The festival of colours is here! And the colours of nature are at play!

Go Natural, play safe, Have a colourful HOLI! @maateCare pic.twitter.com/09PapzTbpT — Suresh RainaðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ImRaina) March 29, 2021

May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring positive energy, hope and the optimism to achieve success. Spread the colours of love and joy on this happy occasion. Wishing all of you a very happy Holi. pic.twitter.com/k3BjBKadwL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 29, 2021

May the auspicious festival of Holi fill everyone’s life with the colors of love, success and new beginnings! Stay safe by celebrating from home with your loved ones! Happy Holi ðŸŒˆðŸ”« #HappyHoli2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 29, 2021

Peace, happiness and love to everyone celebrating ðŸ¥³ Please stay safe and have a happy Holi â¤ï¸ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2021

Happy Holi â¤ï¸ May this festival of colours bring you happiness, love and joy. Stay safe everyone ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/EhMqInKos8 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 29, 2021

Why Is Holi Celebrated?

This year the festival of Holi is on 29th March. According to the Hindu calendar, on the full-moon day of Phalgun month, Holika Dahan is celebrated and the next day people play Holi with colours. Holi is celebrated all across India with reasons varying from place to place. Although what is common in Holi is that it marks the beginning of spring in India and signifies the win of good over evil.

According to Bhagvata Purana, the king of demonic Asuras- Hiranyakashipu had the blessing that he could neither be killed by a man or an animal. Therefore he became arrogant and demanded that everybody should worship him as a god. However, his own son Prahlada disagreed and chose to remain devoted to Vishnu. Finally, Holika, the king's sister, tricked him into sitting on a pyre with her. When Holika sat on the pyre of fire with Prahalad she protected herself with a cloak and Prahlada remained exposed. As the fire blazed, the cloak flew from Holika's body and covered Prahlada, thus saving his life. Later Lord Vishnu appeared in a half-human and half-animal avatar and killed Hiranyakashipu. This is why Holi starts with the Holika bonfire.

(Image Credits: VVSLaxman281/sureshraina3/rishabhpant/yuviofficial/Instagram)