From Rishabh Pant To Suresh Raina, Cricket Fraternity Extends Holi Greetings To Fans

Cricketers like VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter handle and wished everyone's life to be filled with the colour of love

The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday gifted their fans a series win against England on the occasion of Holi. After losing the one-day series, England has been dealt a clean-sweep by India in all three formats, i.e. in the Tests, T20s, and ODIs. Following the series win, many Indian cricketers on their social media wished their fans Happy Holi. India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant shared a series of photos from the victory celebrations and wished his fans Happy Holi. India's former ace batsman Suresh Raina too extended his greeting and appealed to play a safe Holi. 

Not only Indian cricketers but also cricket veterans extended their greetings to their fans on the occasion of the festival of colours on Twitter. Cricketers like VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh took to their Twitter handles and wished everyone's life be filled with the colours of love. 

The Cricketing fraternity extended their warm wishes on the occasion of Holi:

Why Is Holi Celebrated?

This year the festival of Holi is on 29th March. According to the Hindu calendar, on the full-moon day of Phalgun month, Holika Dahan is celebrated and the next day people play Holi with colours. Holi is celebrated all across India with reasons varying from place to place. Although what is common in Holi is that it marks the beginning of spring in India and signifies the win of good over evil. 

According to Bhagvata Purana, the king of demonic Asuras- Hiranyakashipu had the blessing that he could neither be killed by a man or an animal. Therefore he became arrogant and demanded that everybody should worship him as a god. However, his own son Prahlada disagreed and chose to remain devoted to Vishnu.  Finally, Holika, the king's sister, tricked him into sitting on a pyre with her. When Holika sat on the pyre of fire with Prahalad she protected herself with a cloak and Prahlada remained exposed. As the fire blazed, the cloak flew from Holika's body and covered Prahlada, thus saving his life. Later Lord Vishnu appeared in a half-human and half-animal avatar and killed Hiranyakashipu. This is why Holi starts with the Holika bonfire.  

(Image Credits: VVSLaxman281/sureshraina3/rishabhpant/yuviofficial/Instagram)

 

