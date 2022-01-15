Last Updated:

From Sehwag & Tendulkar To Raina & Dhawan, Cricket Fraternity Extends Wishes On Army Day

Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Suresh Raina have extended their wishes on the occasion of Army Day 2022.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Virender Sehwag

Image: PTI


Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina extended their warm wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2022 on January 15. Army Day is celebrated in India in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the East India Company. Cariappa took over  General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on this day in 1949. 

Commemorating the day, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and extended his wishes to the Indian Army veterans and their families. “My best wishes on the Indian #ArmyDay to our soldiers, respected veterans & their families (sic),” Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Similarly, Suresh Raina tweeted a picture of himself with the Indian Army and said it is his new profile picture to honour the nation's Army personnel on Army Day.

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, and others extend wishes

Virender Sehwag took to his official Koo account and said, “Warm tributes to Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on #ArmyDay.The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valor, and sacrifices. Their dedication, discipline, and selfless service to the motherland are an inspiration to all. Jai Hind Ki Sena (sic)”.

READ | Virat Kohli thanks Ravi Shastri, Dhoni as he steps down; Fans point out Dravid's absence

Legendary Test cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle and said, "Tribute to our soldiers, veterans, and their families on #ArmyDay. Salute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and selfless sacrifice of our brave hearts. Their sacrifices ensure we are able to carry on with our lives with ease. Jai Hind".

READ | Virat Kohli steps down as Team India's Test skipper post series defeat to South Africa

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan mentioned in his tweet that he feels gratitude towards the soldiers who protect the nation. "Gratitude today and every day for our soldiers who protect our country. A big salute to them for the countless sacrifices they make. Jai Hind," Dhawan wrote in his tweet.

READ | 'Best Test captain India ever had': Fans react as Virat Kohli steps down as skipper

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and former world cup winning players Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also extended their wishes on Twitter.

"Forever indebted to the brave & valiant personnel and the families of the #IndianArmy. Thank you for safeguarding our beloved nation," Yuvraj wrote on his Twitter Handle. 

READ | Virat Kohli's shoutout to MS Dhoni while stepping down as India Test Captain draws praise

(Image: PTI)

READ | As Virat Kohli resigns as India's Test skipper, BCCI lauds his 'admirable leadership'
Tags: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Army Day
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com