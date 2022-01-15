From Sehwag & Tendulkar To Raina & Dhawan, Cricket Fraternity Extends Wishes On Army Day

Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina extended their warm wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2022 on January 15. Army Day is celebrated in India in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from the East India Company. Cariappa took over General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on this day in 1949.

Commemorating the day, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday and extended his wishes to the Indian Army veterans and their families. “My best wishes on the Indian #ArmyDay to our soldiers, respected veterans & their families (sic),” Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Similarly, Suresh Raina tweeted a picture of himself with the Indian Army and said it is his new profile picture to honour the nation's Army personnel on Army Day.

Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, and others extend wishes

Virender Sehwag took to his official Koo account and said, “Warm tributes to Indian Army personnel, veterans and their families on #ArmyDay.The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valor, and sacrifices. Their dedication, discipline, and selfless service to the motherland are an inspiration to all. Jai Hind Ki Sena (sic)”.

Legendary Test cricketer VVS Laxman took to his Twitter handle and said, "Tribute to our soldiers, veterans, and their families on #ArmyDay. Salute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and selfless sacrifice of our brave hearts. Their sacrifices ensure we are able to carry on with our lives with ease. Jai Hind".

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan mentioned in his tweet that he feels gratitude towards the soldiers who protect the nation. "Gratitude today and every day for our soldiers who protect our country. A big salute to them for the countless sacrifices they make. Jai Hind," Dhawan wrote in his tweet.

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and former world cup winning players Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh also extended their wishes on Twitter.

"Forever indebted to the brave & valiant personnel and the families of the #IndianArmy. Thank you for safeguarding our beloved nation," Yuvraj wrote on his Twitter Handle.

