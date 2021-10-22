From Shafali Verma To Radha Yadav, How Have Indian Stars Fared In Opening Week Of WBBL?

In Australia, the seventh edition of the Women's Big Bash League is currently underway, with eight teams participating in a round-robin format to win the title. India has sent its greatest ever contingent to the ongoing WBBL 2021, with a total of eight Indian cricketers selected to compete in the tournament. From Harmanpreet Kaur to Shafali Verma to Radha Yadav, let's take a look at how the Indian cricketers have performed in the WBBL this season.

Harmanpreet Kaur

The Indian skipper has played a total of two games for her side Melbourne Renegades Women in WBBL 2021. So far in the competition, Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 65 runs in two innings at an average of 65.00 and with a strike rate of 116.07. Her highest individual score of 41 runs came against Adelaide Strikers Women in her previous outing for the Renegades, where she anchored a rebuild after the fall of three wickets in the first 10 overs.

Smriti Mandhana

The talismanic India opener is a part of the Sydney Thunder Women's side in the ongoing season of WBBL. Smriti Mandhana has yet to show her class in Australia's domestic circuit as she has managed just 4 runs in the one game she has played for the Thunder.

Deepti Sharma

Just like her Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma of Sydney Thunder has also failed to put up a good show in the ongoing WBBL season. The all-rounder could pick only one wicket in their game against Adelaide Strikers and was also expensive with the ball, leaking 32 runs in 4 overs. Sharma also failed to put up runs on the board as she could manage just 4 off 6 balls while chasing a target of 140 runs.

Poonam Yadav

Poonam Yadav was included in the Brisbane Heat squad in place of an injured Amelia Kerr of New Zealand. She picked two wickets each in her first two outings for the Heat.

Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav's first game for the Sydney Sixers was impacted by rain as her side bowled just 11 overs. Yadav conceded 11 runs in the powerplay but bounced back strongly to give away just 4 runs in her next over. However, Yadav did not pick a wicket in the game. Yadav's next game against the Hurricanes came off well as she picked two crucial wickets in the 18th over and also took an impressive catch, at point, to dismiss Mignon du Preez.

Richa Ghosh

Richa ghosh, who plays for Hobart Hurricanes Women, is the most successful Indian batter in WBBL this season as she has scored 69 runs in three innings at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 98.57.

Shafali Verma

The Sydney Sixers batter has scored the second highest number of runs amongst the Indian players in WBBL. Shafali Verma has 65 runs in 3 innings, which she has scored at an average of 21.67 and a strike rate of 103.17. Verma scored a half-century on Sunday as she helped her side register a win against the Hurricanes and was also adjudged the player of the match for her magnificent innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues finished as the highest run-scorer for her side, as she scored 33 runs in her debut game for Melbourne Renegades. Rodrigues forged an important partnership of 68 runs with Courtney Webb to help her side win the game by 6 wickets. However, Rodrigues couldn't fire in the second game as she was dismissed after scoring a 17-ball 12.

Image: cricket.com.au