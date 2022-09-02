From Standing Up To Virat In IPL To Standing Alongside Kohli: Suryakumar's Rise In Cricket

Team India star batter Suryakumar Yadav has seen a meteoric rise in his stature over the past few years ever since he made his international debut in a T20I against England in March 2021. The 31-year-old finally got his opportunity in national colours after having impressed the selectors during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians.

When it comes to the IPL, Suryakumar will undoubtedly be known for some outstanding knocks with MI over the years. But an incident that would be remembered by most fans involving him was an intense interaction that he had with former Team India captain Virat Kohli in 2020. Two years on, King Kohli himself was seen bowing down to Suryakumar following the latter's brilliant knock against Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022.

Suryakumar's intense face-off with Kohli in IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav described his intense face-off with Virat Kohli in IPL 2020 while speaking to host Gaurav Kapur in an episode of Breakfast with Champions earlier this year. While recalling the incident, the 31-year-old said, "He (Virat Kohli) has a unique style, and his energy is of a different level on the ground. That game was so important for both teams and his sledging was on another level in that match. And I was focussed that come what may, I have to win the match for the team, without speaking anything."

Suryakumar also went on to explain how terrified he was of Kohli by adding, "I was dead scared inside as he walked towards me. Both of us were eating chewing gums. There was a voice from inside that was telling me - come what may, you don't have to utter a word, it's a matter of 10 seconds, the next over will begin. My bat fell that time. That helped me. I did not see him till the time the match was over. I was looking down and batting, and we have not even discussed the incident ever outside the pitch."

Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav

With Virat Kohli bowing down to Suryakumar Yadav after Wednesday's performance against Hong Kong, the intense face-off between the two in the 2020 season of the IPL seems like an eternity ago. Suryakumar smacked 68 runs off just 28 deliveries, an inning that overshadowed Kohli's knock of 59 runs from 44 balls.

Following Kohli's heartwarming gesture, Suryakumar said in his post-match press conference, "It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli. I have never experienced it. I was wondering why he wasn't walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me."

Speaking of how much he enjoyed batting with the former Indian captain, Suryakumar added, "I enjoyed a lot batting with him. We were talking a lot about how to go about in the next few balls. He is so experienced and I haven't played many T20Is. So having the experience at that stage in the middle was crucial."

Following Suryakumar and Kohli's brilliant partnership in the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 game, fans will hope that the two can contribute with many such performances, especially with the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year.

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI, Twitter@StarSports