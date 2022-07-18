From Struggling To Walk To Winning Trophies: Hardik Pandya's Comeback From Injury; WATCH

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya thanked everyone who stood by him throughout the ups and downs in a heartfelt post he shared on Twitter on Sunday. Hardik claimed in his post that he woke up every morning eager to train hard and improve his physical condition in order to play for his nation. Hardik continued by expressing his eternal gratitude for everyone who stood by his side and encouraged him to succeed.

"Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me," Hardik tweeted.

Through the ups and downs, with my people by my side. Woke up every morning raring to go, with the will to become stronger, with the will to become fitter and play for my country. Always grateful to those who stood by me, who encouraged me, who guided me 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/4gi32ijq1k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 18, 2022

Hardik's impressive return from injury

Hardik recently made his long-awaited comeback to the national team. A back injury had kept him out of the team for a long time. He sustained the injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. Hardik recovered in time to play the IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup before the injury resurfaced. A few months later, Hardik underwent successful back surgery in the UK, and he later rejoined the national team for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

However, Hardik temporarily lost his bowling ability, raising concerns about his position as an all-rounder in the Indian team. During the IPL 2022, Hardik regained his form, which brought it over to the international stage. Hardik hasn't turned back since then and has frequently produced match-winning performances with both the bat and the ball. Hardik was named the captain of the Indian squad for a two-match T20I series against Ireland. India won the series 2-0 under his captaincy.

On Sunday, Hardik scored 71 off 55 balls to help India win the third and final ODI as well as the series against England. He forged a crucial 133-run partnership with Rishabh Pant to help chase down the target after India lost four quick wickets. Earlier in the game, he had picked four wickets to register his best bowling figure in the ODIs. His performances in the three ODIs against England earned him the player of the series award.

Image: Twitter/@BCCI