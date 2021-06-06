From Suresh Raina To Ben Stokes: These Famous Cricketers Were Booked By The Police

Cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world after football and alongside fame, cricketers often find themselves locked in controversies. In several countries, such as India and Pakistan, cricketers are regarded as 'Gods' and take the most limelight after film stars and politicians. Here we take a look at cricket players who have had at least one police case filed against them or have spent a night in the prison.

Suresh Raina

Former India international Suresh Raina was booked for violating COVID-19 norms last year in Mumbai, where he had reportedly gone for a shoot. Raina was attending a party at a club in Mumbai that was later raided by the police over violation of COVID-19 rules and regulations. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman was booked under Section 269, Section 188, and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Raina's team later released a statement clarifying that the cricketer was not aware of the COVID-19 protocols being practiced in Mumbai before his visit.

Ben Stokes

The England all-rounder was booked for beating a man outside a nightclub in Bristol in 2017. Stokes had allegedly picked up the fight on behalf of a gay couple facing homophobic comments from the person who got the beating. The aforementioned person was admitted to the hospital and Stokes was taken into custody for a night. He was later released after the gay couple gave a statement in his favour. Stokes was barred by the ECB from playing in the fourth ODI match against West Indies.

Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram was briefly arrested in the Caribbean, where he had gone to play cricket with the national team. According to Cricket Times, Akram was arrested along with fellow teammates Waqar Younis and Aqib Javed over alleged possession of marijuana. However, the cricketers were later released on account of lack of evidence to prove them guilty. The incident has reportedly taken place in Grenada.

Praveen Kumar

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar was booked over charges of assault in 2019. Kumar had allegedly beaten up a man in Meerut, who later filed a complaint with the police. Kumar was also booked over assault charges in 2008. Kumar last played for India in 2012 and featured in his last IPL game in 2017 for Gujarat Lions. Kumar had also tried committing suicide due to stress, about which he spoke in an interview last year.

Vinod Kambli

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli and his wife Andrea Hewitt were booked in 2015 after their house help alleged that the couple held her against her will for three days when she asked for wages. However, the cricketer and his wife denied allegations, accusing the help of doing drugs and taking regular leaves. The couple claimed that they sacked the help from her job due to her callous approach, which may have prompted the false FIR.

