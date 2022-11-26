From Tendulkar To Mohammed Siraj, Cricket World Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Mumbai Attack

On the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, several former and current cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the people who lost their lives in the gruesome incident. More than 160 people died and 100 others were left injured in the Pakistan-sponsored attack that took place on November 26, 2008. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Mohammed Siraj are among those who posted their tributes to mark the 14th anniversary of the violent act.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a picture of Shaheed Tukaram Omble, an assistant sub-inspector of the Mumbai Police, who was killed in action while capturing Ajmal Kasab. "14 years since the sad day. He is one of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par," Sehwag wrote.

"Remembering the heroes who fought hard and sacrificed their lives to keep us safe. My tribute to all the brave martyrs of 26/11.. and prayers to the families who lost their loved ones. Always in prayers," Mohammed Siraj wrote.

"26/11 - We remember the innocent lives lost. We remember the courage shown by our forces. Prayers and thoughts with the families of everyone who has been impacted," Sachin Tendulkar wrote.

Paying my respects to all those who were impacted by the 26/11 attacks 🙏🏻 it was a day that showcased the selflessness, courage and unity of our beloved nation 🇮🇳 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 26, 2022

Remembering the heroes who fought hard and sacrificed their lives to keep us safe. My tribute to all the brave martyrs of 26/11.. and prayers to the families who lost their loved ones. Always in prayers 🙏 — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 26, 2022

26/11 - We remember the innocent lives lost. We remember the courage shown by our forces.



Prayers and thoughts with families of everyone who has been impacted. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2022

12 years since the sad day. He is one of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par 🙏🏼 #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/yzyLb4FngR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2022

PM Modi pays tribute to martyrs

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, "Today, November 26, also happens the day when the most inhumane act of terrorism was carried out over the innocent people exactly 14 years ago. I pay my humble tributes to all the victims of the Mumbai Attack".

PM Modi further said, "I would like to pay my respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar including all the members and makers of the Constituent Assembly who envisioned modern India. I would also like to mention numerous people from domains of Legislature, Executives, and Judiciary who have extended crucial contributions in India's developmental journey over the past 7 decades."

Image: PTI