From Walking With Legends To Becoming One: Yuvraj Writes Letter For 'superstar' Kohli

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the finest cricketers in the current generation. He has achieved endless records not only as a batsman but also as a skipper. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday penned down a heartfelt letter for the former India skipper speaking about how he has seen him grow as a cricketer and as a person. Both the cricketers not only played for Team India together but also shared a dressing room while playing together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 IPL.

Yuvraj Singh's Twitter message for Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh's twitter message sees the former cricketer sharing heartfelt notes along with a special edition of PUMA’s golden boots and pictures of him with Virat Kohli. In his letter, Yuvraj Singh wrote, “Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli (you will always be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the world). As a fan, teammate and someone who has closely watched Kohli grow as a cricketer, Yuvraj posted the letter on social media".

To the little boy from Delhi @imvkohli

I want to dedicate this special shoe to you,celebrating your career n time as captain which has brought smiles to millions of fans all over the world.

I hope you stay the way YOU are, play the way YOU do and keep making the country proud! pic.twitter.com/mwVPPh0JwU — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 22, 2022

The 2011 World Cup-winning star further wrote "Virat, I’ve seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation."

In the letter, Yuvraj commended Kohli for his dedication and discipline towards his craft that serves as an inspiration for the future generation. He said, “Your discipline in the nets, passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day”.

He further added “You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader.”

In the letter, the left-handed batsman also recounted the memories spent together with Kohli, be it scoring runs for the country or sharing lighter moments off the field. He wrote “Always keep the fire inside you burning. You’re a superstar. Here’s a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud,” Yuvraj added.