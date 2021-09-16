From Warner To Watson, 5 Times Virat Kohli Made Cricketing Fraternity Go Gaga

In an all-new development from the world of cricket, Virat Kohli made a massive announcement on Thursday. Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai, India's skipper announced that he will step down as captain of the T20 Indian Team post the tournament. He released a statement on Twitter and thanked all those who supported him during his journey. Kohli wrote, “I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win.” Amid the latest news, here are a few cricketers who have been in awe of Kohli in the past.

Cricketers in awe of Virat Kohli

1. David Warner

Warner has been in awe of Virat Kohli ever since the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. The Australian also took to Twitter to express his admiration for the Indian skipper. Talking about Kohli in his tweet, he wrote, "Nothing can stop him".

Even if they used a marble @imVkohli would still see it as a balloon. #seriousplayer nothing can stop him — David Warner (@davidwarner31) May 18, 2016

2. AB de Villiers

The unstoppable duo in the past has broken plenty of records as they became each other's teammates in Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL series for several years in a row. The two often express their love and appreciation for each other during post-match interviews. AB de Villiers praised the Indian captain's leadership after their series win over England in the four-Test series in 2021.

Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down. — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 6, 2021

3. Shane Watson

All-rounder Shane Watson lauded Kohli and AB de Villiers in a tweet in 2016. He tagged Virat Kohli's Twitter account and mentioned that cricketers only bat like him and AB de Villiers in their dreams. Watson also mentioned that he was fortunate to have witnessed the duo at work.

OMG @imVkohli & @ABdeVilliers17!!!!! All cricketers only bat like that in our dreams!!! So fortunate to witness that today. #PlayBold#ipl9 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) May 14, 2016

4. Aaron Finch

After Virat Kohli's outstanding performance in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016, the world of cricket went gaga over him. Finch took to Twitter to write a note to Kohli, in which he asked him to 'please stop making batting look so easy'. He also mentioned that it was 'embarrassing for most other batters in the world'.

Dear Virat Kohli,



Can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world.



Thanks

😂😂😂 — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) May 19, 2016

5. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh and Kohli have never fallen short of praises for each other. Singh took to Twitter to write about Kohli after his performance against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL series. He referred to his batting as 'incredible' in his tweet.

Hundred no 4 incredible batting @imVkohli and world boss is back @henrygayle tough task for @lionsdenkxip but anything can happen incricket — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 18, 2016

(Image: AP/PTI)