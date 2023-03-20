From WPL Final To IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI: Here's A Look At Top Sporting Events Of This Week

The sporting world is up for another exciting week of live action starting on Monday, March 20. While women cricketers continue to shine in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), India vs Australia ODI series is heading towards a much-anticipated finale. The final of the WPL 2023 will also take place this week. Meanwhile, the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2023 is all set to be held in India from March 21 onwards. Here’s a look at the top sporting events scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 26.

Cricket

International

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: March 20 (1:30 PM IST)

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 1st ODI: March 21 (12:45 PM IST)

South Africa vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: March 21 (1:30 PM IST)

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: March 22 (1:30 PM IST)

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI: March 23 (12:45 PM IST)

Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd ODI: March 23 (2:00 PM IST)

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: March 24 (9:30 PM IST)

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI: March 25 (12:45 PM IST)

South Africa vs West Indies, 1st T20I: March 25 (12:45 PM IST)

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: March 25 (12:45 PM IST)

South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: March 26 (5:30 PM IST)

Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: March 26 (9:30 PM IST)

WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants vs UPW: March 20

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: March 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: March 21

UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals: March 21

Eliminator - TBA vs TBA: March 24

Final - TBA vs TBA: March 26

Football

UEFA Women's Champions League

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: March 21 (11:15 PM)

Roma vs Barcelona: March 21 (1:30 PM)

Lyon vs Chelsea: March 22 (11:15 PM)

PSG vs VfL Wolfsburg: March 22 (1:30 PM)

2023 ISSF Shooting World Cup - Rifle / Pistol

ISSF Shooting World Cup: March 21 to March 27 (Host: Bhopal, India)

UFC: Vera vs Sandhagen

Main Event - Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen: March 26 (4:30 AM)

Co-main - Holly Hoim vs Yana Kunitskaya: March 26 (4:30 AM)

Featherweight - Nate Landwehr vs Austin Lingo: March 26 (4:30 AM)

Image: Twitter/NRAI/BCCI