From WWE Royal Rumble To Cricket: Check Out All The Major Sporting Events Of This Week

Sporting fans are up for a treat in the coming days as several interesting matches across major sporting disciplines have been lined up till Sunday. While the week started with India’s ODI series win over New Zealand and Sania Mirza - Rohan Bopanna’s bid to reach the Australian Open finals, action will conclude with the Australian Open 2023 finals, Hockey World Cup 2023 final, and the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Having said that, here’s a look at the major sporting events scheduled to be held between January 24 to January 29.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Having exited the race to reach the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 final, India will face Japan in the 9th to 16th place classification match on January 26. If India wins, they will ace the winner of South Africa vs Malaysia match in the 9th to 12th place classification match. However, if India fails to defeat Japan, they will end up facing the winner of South Africa vs Malaysia match in the 13th to 16th place classification match. Meanwhile, the FIH Men’s World Cup 2023 final will be held on January 29/

India vs Japan, 9th to 16th place classification match - January 26

Men’s Hockey World Cup final - January 29

Australian Open 2023

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk by 7-6 (7). 6-7 (7), and 10-6 in the semi-final of the mixed doubles event on Wednesday. The pair will now look to earn the prestigious Grand Slam title on January 28.

Men’s singles final - January 29

Women’s singles final - January 28

Mixed doubles final - January 28

Men’s doubles semifinal - January 26

Women’s doubles semifinal - January 27

India vs New Zealand T20I series

After claiming a clean sweep in the India vs New Zealand ODI series, Men In Blue will now face the Kiwis in a three-match T20I series.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I - January 27

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I - January 29

WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE is all set to host the Royal Rumble 2023 PPV on Saturday night which will feature several high-intensity matches.

Date- January 28 (in US) / January 29 (in India)

ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup

Semi Final - 27 January

Final - 29 January

Big games in football