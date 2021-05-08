'Frustrating & Challenging': Jayadev Unadkat On Playing IPL 2021 Amidst Second COVID Wave

Saurashtra and Rajasthan Royals' left-arm medium-pacer Jaydev Unadkat is back at his home after the BCCI and IPL Governing Council suspended the IPL 2021 indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jayadev Unadkat who recently announced to donate 10% of his IPL salary towards COVID-19 relief has opened up on playing India's marquee league at a time when the second wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in India. In a conversation with News18, Jayadev Unadkat talked about his donation, RR captain Sanju Samson and how he felt to play in the IPL 2021 at a time when India was battling against the second ave of COVID-19 pandemic.

On being asked how he concentrated on his cricket when India was battling the second wave, the 29-year-old Unadkat said that playing during this time was frustrating as someone or the other in their families or friends' circle were getting infected from the COVID or they were being hospitalised. "It was frustrating and challenging at some point for everyone," said Unadkat adding that everyone in the RR camp was focusing on the positives, and playing cricket was keeping the team intact.

Unadkat also revealed that the players were strictly prohibited to meet other franchise' players. They only met other teams during the match. Unadkat added that he is hearing that the virus might have infiltrated the bio-bubble during the air travel of the team however one can never be sure as in the UAE all the traveling via road. On being asked about his donation, Unadkat said that there is nothing special about it and in these difficult times the players can contribute to the ones in need.

Unadkat on Rajasthan Royals' new skipper Sanju Samson said that a bowler seeks clarity on the field which he was able to provide him, however, it is still early days as Samson was finding his way out.

Unadkat was acquired in the 2018 IPL auction by Rajasthan Royals for Rs. 11.50 crore, was sold back to the Jaipur franchise for Rs. 8.40 Cr the next year. In 2020, it came to Rs. 3 Crore and was retained by RR ahead of this year’s auction.

Chris Morris Reveals England Players Were 'panicking' After IPL 2021 Suspension

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Chris Morris, who recently returned home after the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said that England players were panicking after the news of the postponement emerged on Tuesday. Morris, who landed in South Africa on Thursday and is currently in quarantine at home, says English players were panicking because they were required to isolate themselves in a hotel once they arrived in their country. Morris, while speaking to South African media IOL, said that after the news broke there was a panic in the team hotel, "especially amongst the English guys".

Morris said he was chatting with the team doctor in the hotel when Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Rajasthan Royals, came and said it was over. Morris added that after the news broke out there was chaos and panic everywhere, especially amongst the English players because they had to quarantine in hotels and apparently there was no room available.

(Image Credits: PTI)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.