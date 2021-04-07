FT Vs ALB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Fresh Tropical are all set to face Albano in Match 10 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The FT vs ALB match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket ground on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here is our FT vs ALB Dream11 prediction, FT vs ALB Dream11 team and FT vs ALB playing 11. The FT vs ALB live streaming will be available on FanCode.

FT vs ALB Dream11 prediction: FT vs ALB match preview

Both teams are making their debut in the competition and made a strong statement by winning their first match in the competition. Fresh Tropical defeated Milan United by 25 runs in their first fixture with bowlers and batsmen both performing well. They will look to continue their fine form.

Albano on the other hand beat Milan Cricket Club by a comfortable margin in their opening fixture. Batting first, Albano piled on 133/1 in their 10 overs before restricting Milan Cricket Club to 78/6 thus winning the match by 55 runs. Speaking about the tournament, seven teams - Coimbra Knights, Gorkha 11, Malo, Oeiras, Indian Royals, Opporto Cricket Club and Miranda Dragons - will feature in 46 high-octane T10 matches.

FT vs ALB live prediction: Squad details for FT vs ALB Dream11 team

FT: Muhammad Imran (c), Zahid Cheema, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Sarwar, Jawad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Sadam Hussain, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Fahad Baqar, Bilal Hamid, Qasim Muhammad, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool, Arslan Shahid, Amir Sharif, Hassan Taseer, Hameed Farhan, Imran Muhammad

ALB: Jorawar Singh (c), Asim Ali, Vijay Kumar Wartia, Ajay Kumar, Jasvir Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Monu Lal, Satwinder Ram, Jatin Sahib, Athisham Sajjad, Anmol Singh, Bunty Singh, Shahroze Usman, Muhammad Zaki, Bharti Bangar, Vijay Kumar, Hardeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh

FT vs ALB match prediction: Top picks for FT vs ALB playing 11

Khurram Shahzad

Divyajit Vashia

Muhammad Imran

Amir Sharif

FT vs ALB Dream11 live: FT vs ALB Dream11 team

FT vs ALB live: FT vs ALB match prediction

As per our FT vs ALB Dream11 prediction, ALB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FT vs ALB match prediction and FT vs ALB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FT vs ALB Dream11 team and FT vs ALB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

