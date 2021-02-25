FTH Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Fateh will take on Bengali CC in Match 70 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 25 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our FTH vs BEN Dream11 prediction, probable FTH vs BEN playing 11 and FTH vs BEN Dream11 team. The FTH vs BEN live stream can be found on FanCode.

FTH vs BEN Dream11 prediction: FTH vs BEN preview

This is the second match of the day for Bengali CC who are currently fourth on the points table. They will be desperate to make it to the knockout stage. After 7 matches, Bengali have 4 wins and 3 losses and they will have to win all two matches and also improve their net run rate to stand a chance of making it to the next round.

For Fateh, this season has been one to forget as they have won only a single match out of their 7 matches, while two of their matches were abandoned due to rain. Their chances of making it to the next round are already diminished and they would be playing for pride. They will look to beat Bengali and hurt their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.

FTH vs BEN live prediction: Squad details for FTH vs BEN Dream11 team

FTH: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Harjinder Singh (wk), Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Azeem Azam, Rajvir Singh, Manvir Singh, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Davinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman (wk), Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader (c), Alauddin Siddique, Mosaraf Hossain, Waqar Hussain, Hasan Bin Hakim, TuhinMotalab, Nadeem Hussain, Al Amin Mg, Mukter Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, KausarDipu, Rafiqul AlamRajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, TamjidBepari, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, MahbubulAlam

FTH vs BEN match prediction: FTH vs BEN Dream11 top picks

Mosaraf Hussain

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Shafiqur Rahman

Riaz Howlader

FTH vs BEN Dream11 live: FTH vs BEN Dream11 team

FTH vs BEN live: FTH vs BEN match prediction

As per our prediction, BEN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FTH vs BEN match prediction and FTH vs BEN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FTH vs BEN Dream11 team and FTH vs BEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

