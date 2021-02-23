FTH Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh will take on Gracia in Match 59 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction, probable FTH vs GRA playing 11 and FTH vs GRA Dream11 team.

Also Read: Virat Kohli DRS Controversy Prompts Ricky Ponting To Push For Scrapping Debatable ICC Law

FTH vs GRA Dream 11 prediction: FTH vs GRA live match preview

Both teams have been inconsistent in this competition so far and are looking to get the season back on track by winning this match which will be the second of the day for both teams. Fateh so far have registered just one win out of the five matches which came against XI Stars. With four points from five matches, Fateh are lying fifth in the Group A points table. They need to start winning matches if they want to qualify for the knockouts.

On the other hand, Gracia have won two and lost two from five matches with one match getting washed out. With five points from as many games, they are currently occupying the third spot on the Group A points table at the moment. A win for them could see them climb up the leaderboards.

Also Read: Chaminda Vaas & Sri Lanka Cricket Board In Bitter War Of Words As Legend Resigns Over Pay

FTH vs GRA match prediction: Squad details for FTH vs GRA Dream11 team

FTH: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain, Hargurjit Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Mirza Hamza Baig, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

Also Read: Chris Gayle Names 3 Players In T20 World XI, Shockingly 'Snubs' Virat Kohli And Babar Azam

FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction: FTH vs GRA Dream11 top picks

Gurvinder Singh Sr

Manjinder Singh

Kuldeep Lal

Trilochan Singh

Also Read: R Ashwin Takes Subtle, Comical Dig At IPL Teams For Not Picking Devon Conway, Fans Agree

FTH vs GRA Dream11 live: FTH vs GRA Dream11 team

FTH vs GRA live: FTH vs GRA match prediction

As per our prediction, GRA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FTH vs GRA match prediction and FTH vs GRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FTH vs GRA Dream11 team and FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.