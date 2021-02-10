FTH Vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh will take on Gracia in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 10 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction, probable FTH vs GRA playing 11 and FTH vs GRA Dream11 team.

FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction: FTH vs GRA Dream11 preview

Fateh are yet to play a match in the tournament with their two matches getting washed out due to the rain. Following the washout they received a point for each match due to which they have managed to grab 2 points. They currently hold the 2nd spot in the Group A standings and will be coming into this match after a break. They will be playing two back to back matches on Wednesday.

Gracia also saw their game against XI Stars getting washed out due to rain, due to which they got their first point in the competition. On Wednesday, they will be playing the first match Men in Blue following which they will play against the Fateh side. Both the teams will look to put their first day behind and will look forward to a fresh start into this tournament.

FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for FTH vs GRA Dream11 team

FTH: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain, Hargurjit Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Mirza Hamza Baig, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh

GRA:

Manish Kumar Tokhi, Harkamal Singh, Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Trilochan Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Kulwant Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Vijay Kumar, Aditya Thakur, Amol Rathod, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Ali Azam, Karandeep Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Harpreet Singh, Manoj Kumar, Vicky Sondhi

FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction: FTH vs GRA Dream11 top picks

Kuldeep Lal

Manish Kumar Tokhi

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Trilochan Singh

FTH vs GRA Dream11 live: FTH vs GRA Dream11 team

FTH vs GRA live: FTH vs GRA match prediction

As per our prediction, FTH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FTH vs GRA match prediction and FTH vs GRA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FTH vs GRA Dream11 team and FTH vs GRA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FANCODE

