FTH Vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Fateh Cricket Club will go up against Men in Blue in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The FTH vs MIB match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (11:30 am GMT) from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, February 8, 2021. Here is our FTH vs MIB Dream11 prediction, FTH vs MIB Dream11 team and FTH vs MIB Dream11 top picks.

FTH vs MIB Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After a break of about two months, the European Cricket Series T10, Barcelona will get going on Monday, February 8. The third match of Day 1 of the tournament will see Fateh CC take on the Men in Blue. This will be the second match of the day for the Men in Blue, who will meet Bengali Cricket Club for Game 1, giving them a considerable advantage over Fateh CC going into this game. Still relatively new to the ECS world, MIB will hope to get off to a good start in these two games.

Meanwhile, the Fateh Cricket Club will be hoping to forget their dismal run at the ECS T10 Barcelona last season and start with a bang this time around. Fateh CC ended their 2020 ECS T10 November season with zero wins to their names. A good start could give them the platform they need to do better this tournament. Fans can access the FTH vs MIB live stream on the FanCode app and website.

FTH vs MIB playing 11 prediction

Fateh Cricket Club - Harjinder Singh (wk), Bhawandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Rajiv Singh, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Naghman Hussain, Gurpreet Singh, Hargurjit Singh.

Men in Blue - Prasanna Jathan (wk), Sanjeev Tiwari (c), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Sachin Sudarshana, Souvik Sengupta

FTH vs MIB Key Players

Fateh Cricket Club - Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurvinder Singh, Happy Singh

Men in Blue - Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar

FTH vs MIB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Harjinder Singh

Batsmen – Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Sanjeev Tiwari

All-Rounders – Manjinder Singh Lovely (C), Shankar Kaligatla, Happy Singh, Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers – Abhishek Borikar (VC), Naghman Hussain, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian

FTH vs MIB match prediction

According to our FTH vs MIB match prediction, Men in Blue will win this match.

Note: The FTH vs MIB Dream11 prediction and FTH vs MIB Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FTH vs MIB Dream11 team and FTH vs MIB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

