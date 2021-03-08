FTH Vs XI-S Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Fateh are all set to face XI Stars in Match 102 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The FTH vs XI-S match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here is our FTH vs XI-S Dream11 prediction, FTH vs XI-S Dream11 team and FTH vs XI-S playing 11. The FTH vs XI-S live streaming will be available on FanCode.

FTH vs XI-S Dream11 prediction: FTH vs XI-S match preview

This is the final league stage match for Fateh in this year's tournament and they will look to sign off the season on a high. They have won only two of their nine matches in the competition and occupy the second last position in the Group A points table. They will look to put up a strong performance versus the bottom-placed XI Stars.

XI Stars are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table and have just one win in their last five matches. They will look to sign off with a win. This will be the second match of the day for the side as they face Gracia in their first match of the day. This should be a great contest to watch out for.

FTH vs XI-S live prediction: Squad details for FTH vs XI-S Dream11 team

FTH : Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain, Hargurjit Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Mirza Hamza Baig, Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Singh Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Rajiv Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh.

XI-S : Asif Mehmood (C), Tabish Qahqous, Tanveer Shah, Ali Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Amir Hamza (WK), Sajid Riaz, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Zaheer, Usman Shah, Hamza Khan, Abubakar Hussain (WK), Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Zubair Ahmed and Musadaq Mubarak.

FTH vs XI-S match prediction: Top picks for FTH vs XI-S playing 11

Manjinder Singh Lovely

Happy Singh

Amir Hamza

Tanveer Shah'

FTH vs XI-S Dream11 live: FTH vs XI-S Dream11 team

FTH vs XI-S live: FTH vs XI-S match prediction

As per our FTH vs XI-SDream11 prediction, FTH will come out on top in this contest.

