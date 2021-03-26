FUJ Vs ABD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Fujairah will take on Abu Dhabi in the 7th group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM (5:00 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on March 26, 2021. Here is our FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs ABD Dream11 team and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 top picks.

The runner-ups of the recently concluded Emirates D20 League - Fujairah - will take on the Abu Dhabi side in a group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. Led by the UAE team captain, Ahmed Raza, Fujairah lost their first encounter of the tournament to Sharjah after failing to chase their 101 run total. Alishan Sharafu was the highest scorer for the team, making 32 off 26 balls, while Luqman Hazrat was the best bowler, with 1-16. Despite the skipper's quick 20 off 6, Fujairah went down by a close 9 runs in the game.

Fujairah's next game saw them defeat Dubai by 26 runs after Hazrat and Zahoor Khan took 2 wickets each to restrict the opposition to just 76 runs. Chirag Suri was the best among the batsmen for the team as he put up 29 (12). This puts Fujairah in third place on the table with 2 runs, behind Sharjah and the Emirates Blues. Meanwhile, in the last place, Abu Dhabi will come into this match having lost their last game to the Emirates Blues by a whopping 88 runs and will have to fight hard to better their poor run rate of -7.767 and go up in the table.

Fujairah - Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Alishan Sharafu, Usman Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza (c), Zahid Ali, Hamdan Tahir (w), Luqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz

Abu Dhabi - Kamran Atta (w), Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (c), Adil Raza

Fujairah - Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Ahmed Raza

Abu Dhabi - Kamran Atta, Adil Raza, Muhammad Muzammil

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batsmen: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Muzammil, Kamran Atta

Allrounders: Alishan Sharafu, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Ahmed Raza

Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Adil Raza

According to our FUJ vs ABD match prediction, Fujairah will win this match.

Note: The FUJ vs ABD Dream11 prediction and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FUJ vs ABD Dream11 team and FUJ vs ABD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

