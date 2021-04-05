FUJ Vs AJM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021 Preview

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Ajman Alubond in the 1st semi-final match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:45 PM IST (5:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on April 5, 2021. Here is our EMB vs AJM Dream11 prediction, EMB vs AJM Dream11 team and EMB vs AJM Dream11 top picks.

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Having finished as the No. 1 side of the Emirates D10 League 2021, Fujairah will go up against Ajman Alubond in the first semi-final on Monday. With only two losses in the group stages - against Sharjah and Abu Dhabi - and four wins in their last five games, Fujairah will be the favourites to win this match and book a place in the final. Having put up 363 and 179 runs respectively in the tournament, Waseem Muhammad and Chirag Suri - 2nd and 6th overall in the series - will be the team's best hopes this game.

On the other hand, having ended the group stage as the No.4 side, Ajman Alubond will be looking to avenge their two straight losses - the first by 8 wickets and the second by 5 wickets - to Fujairah with a win in this match. With the best batsmen of the series - Asif Khan - playing for them along with bowler Ameer Hamza, expect Ajman to put up a strong fight as they look to make it to the finals. The winner of this match will take on the winner of the Sharjah vs Emirates Blues semi-final in the final match on Monday, April 5.

FUJ vs AJM playing 11 prediction

Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Hamdan Tahir, Ahmed Raza, Luqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz

Ajman Alubond - Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Bahzad Naquib, Danish Qureshi, Muhammad Kaleem, Nasir Aziz, Sheraz Piya, Zubair Zuhaib, Lovepreet Singh

FUJ vs AJM Key Players

Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem, Luqman Hazrat

Ajman Alubond - Asif Khan, Ameer Hamza, Abdul Shakoor

FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Asif Khan (C), Amjad Khan

Allrounders: Jiju Janardhanan, Ameer Hamza

Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Sheraz Piya

FUJ vs AJM match prediction

According to our FUJ vs AJM match prediction, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will win this match.

Note: The FUJ vs AJM Dream11 prediction and FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FUJ vs AJM Dream11 team and FUJ vs AJM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

