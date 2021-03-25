FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
Fujairah will take on Dubai in the fifth match of the Emirates D10 League fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The match will commence at 8:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs DUB playing 11, FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team and FUJ vs DUB live match details.
Both teams have played one game apiece in the league so far. Fujairah failed to chase a target of 102 in their last match against Sharjah and would want to bounce back strongly in this game. Meanwhile, Dubai also lost their opening fixture despite setting a massive total of 120/2 in 10 overs. With both teams wanting to register their first win in the league, this game promises to be an interesting one.
Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin
Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev
Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan
Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq
Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith
Batsmen: Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad
Allrounders: Alishan Sharafu, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Hassan
Bowlers: Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Nilansh Keswani
Fujairah: Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri
Dubai: Muhammad Hassan, Kai Smith, Fahad Nawaz
Unfortunately, the live telecast of Fujairah and Dubai will not be available to Indian viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. For the Fujairah vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.
As per our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ will come out on top in this contest.
