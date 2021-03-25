FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

Fujairah will take on Dubai in the fifth match of the Emirates D10 League fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The match will commence at 8:45 PM IST. Here is a look at our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs DUB playing 11, FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team and FUJ vs DUB live match details.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have played one game apiece in the league so far. Fujairah failed to chase a target of 102 in their last match against Sharjah and would want to bounce back strongly in this game. Meanwhile, Dubai also lost their opening fixture despite setting a massive total of 120/2 in 10 overs. With both teams wanting to register their first win in the league, this game promises to be an interesting one.

FUJ vs DUB squads

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

. @FanCode #EmiratesD10 Powered by #Sky247.Net's opening round @sharjahstadium has seen #EmiratesBlues send a clear message - chalking up 2 from 2. #Sharjah also open their account with a win

Bring on Day 2!

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq, Jash Giyanani, Wajid Khan, Ali Anwar, Rudra Mahadev

FUJ vs DUB playing 11 prediction

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan

Dubai: Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra, Omer Farooq, Kai Smith, Bilal Cheema, Shahrukh Sheikh, Nilansh Keswani, Adhitya Shetty, Muhammad Hassan, Fahad Nawaz, Muhammad Farooq

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

Batsmen: Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounders: Alishan Sharafu, Wajid Khan, Muhammad Hassan

Bowlers: Laqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Nilansh Keswani

FUJ vs DUB top picks

Fujairah: Alishan Sharafu, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri

Dubai: Muhammad Hassan, Kai Smith, Fahad Nawaz

FUJ vs DUB live streaming

Unfortunately, the live telecast of Fujairah and Dubai will not be available to Indian viewers. However, fans can still enjoy the Fujairah vs Dubai live streaming exclusively on the FanCode app. For the Fujairah vs Dubai live scores, fans can visit UAE Cricket's official Twitter page.

FUJ vs DUB live: FUJ vs DUB match prediction

As per our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FUJ vs DUB match prediction and FUJ vs DUB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team and FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.