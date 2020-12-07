FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the fourth match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The FUJ vs DUB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The FUJ vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at FUJ vs DUB live scores, FUJ vs DUB match prediction and FUJ vs DUB playing 11.

FUJ vs DUB live: FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction and preview

FUJ are certainly the favourites coming into the match following a winning start to the tournament on Sunday. The team went onto beat Sharjah by 10 runs in their opening fixture. Batting first, FUJ could only manage 148/4 in their 20 overs with Usman Khan scoring a fine half-century. The bowlers held their nerves to restrict their opponents to 138/5 with Ahmed Raza being pick of the bowlers with 1/11.

DUB, on the other hand, lost both their fixtures on the first day. They lost to the ECB Blues in their first match by 36 runs, while in the second fixture they lost to Ajman by 70 runs. They would be eager to win the match and put points on the table before it gets too late.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction: FUJ vs DUB probable playing 11

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction: FUJ probable playing 11

Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat.

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction: DUB probable playing 11

Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh(C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Ali Naseer, Punya Mehra

FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team

A Khan

U Khan

R Mustafa

N Keswani

FUJ vs DUB match prediction: FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team

FUJ vs DUB live: FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction

As per our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

