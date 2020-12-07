FUJ Vs DUB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take on Dubai Pulse Secure in the fourth match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The FUJ vs DUB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The FUJ vs DUB live match is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM IST on Monday, December 7. Here, we take a look at FUJ vs DUB live scores, FUJ vs DUB match prediction and FUJ vs DUB playing 11.
Also Read: Justin Langer Likens Hardik Pandya To MS Dhoni In Finishing Games
FUJ are certainly the favourites coming into the match following a winning start to the tournament on Sunday. The team went onto beat Sharjah by 10 runs in their opening fixture. Batting first, FUJ could only manage 148/4 in their 20 overs with Usman Khan scoring a fine half-century. The bowlers held their nerves to restrict their opponents to 138/5 with Ahmed Raza being pick of the bowlers with 1/11.
It starts TODAY 🏏🇦🇪😆@Dream11 #EmiratesD20 #Sky247 & we're EXCITED!— UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 6, 2020
Stay tuned for match broadcast links or follow the broadcasters noted 👇 for updates via their social channels. pic.twitter.com/46JSxqxc6p
DUB, on the other hand, lost both their fixtures on the first day. They lost to the ECB Blues in their first match by 36 runs, while in the second fixture they lost to Ajman by 70 runs. They would be eager to win the match and put points on the table before it gets too late.
Also Read: 'I Don't Mind,' Says Hardik Pandya On Staying Back For Australia Tests
Lovepreet Singh, Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Waseem Muhammad, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Akif Raja, Luqman Hazrat.
Also Read: I'm Proud That We Won T20 Series Without Established Players Like Rohit, Bumrah: Kohli
Adnaan Khan, Omer Farooq, Muhammad Usman, Bilal Cheema, Saqib Manshad, Shahrukh Sheikh(C), Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia, Ali Naseer, Punya Mehra
Also Read: SAfrica-England ODI Delayed Again After More COVID-19 Cases
A Khan
U Khan
R Mustafa
N Keswani
As per our FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, FUJ will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The FUJ vs DUB Dream11 prediction, top picks and FUJ vs DUB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs DUB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IND vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer uses comical Manoj Bajpai meme to mock Michael Vaughan
9 mins ago
Mohammed Siraj dismisses Travis Head, fans demand pacer's inclusion in Test team
13 mins ago
Shoaib Malik takes scorching, juggling catch in LPL 2020 game; watch video
55 mins ago
Mohammad Kaif criticises team management for dropping Shreyas Iyer after ODI debacle
11 hours ago
Team India celebrates Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan and Bumrah's birthday after T20I series win
13 hours ago
Justin Langer likens Hardik Pandya to MS Dhoni in finishing games
13 hours ago