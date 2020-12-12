FUJ Vs ECB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D20 League 2020 Match Preview

Fujairah and the Emirates Blues will feature in the 11th match of the ongoing Emirates D20 tournament. The FUJ vs ECB match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The FUJ vs ECB live match is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 12. Here, we take a look at FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs ECB match prediction and FUJ vs ECB playing 11.

FUJ vs ECB live: FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have featured in three matches so far in the competition, and both have been dominant in their performances. The Emirates Cricket Board side are currently unbeaten in the tournament and have impressed in all three departments. Fujairah, on the other hand, are also yet to face a single loss and are placed second on the points table.

The clash between the two in-form teams is bound to entertain the fans as a high-octane thriller is on the cards. With both sides striving to hold on to their winning streak, a closely fought battle is expected. The Emirates Cricket Board were spectacular in their previous fixture. They bundled out the Ajman team for 93 and chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Fujairah claimed a compressive 48-run win against Abu Dhabi and will be eying to produce a similar performance against the Emirates Cricket Board as well.

FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction: Probable FUJ vs ECB playing 11

FUJ: Hamdan Tahir (wk), Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahmed Raza (C), Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan.

ECB: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed (c), Ansh Tandon, Alishan Sharafu, Waheed Ahmad, Fahad Nawaz, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction: FUJ vs ECB top picks

A Lakra

B Hameed

R Mustafa

W Muhammad

FUJ vs ECB match prediction: FUJ vs ECB Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: V Aravind

Batsmen: W Muhammad, B Hameed, C Rizwan, A Shan-Sharafu, U Khan

All-rounders: A Lakra (c), R Mustafa (vc)

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, A Raja, A Raza

FUJ vs ECB live: FUJ vs ECB match prediction

As per our FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction, ECB should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The FUJ vs ECB Dream11 prediction, top picks and FUJ vs ECB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs ECB match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode

