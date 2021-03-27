FUJ Vs EMB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League 2021 Match Preview

ECB Blues (EMB) are set to face Fujairah (FUJ) in the league match of the Emirates D10 League on Saturday, March 27 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 5:15 PM (IST). Here is a look at our FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs EMB playing 11, FUJ vs EMB Dream11 team and FUJ vs EMB live match details.

Fujairah are currently third on the points table after winning 2 out of the three matches played in the tournament so far. Fujairah started their campaign with a 9-run loss to Sharjah, however, they bounced back from the loss to win back to back matches. They first beat Dubai by 26 runs and then defeated Abu Dhabi by 9 wickets. They will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by winning this match.

ECB Blues on the other hand are on a roll and currently sit on top of the points table by winning all the three matches played in the tournament so far. They beat Dubai in the opening match by 9 wickets, following which they won matches versus Ajman and Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets and 88 runs respectively. They ill look to carry on the winning momentum.

FUJ : Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Sanchit Sharma, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Jiju Janardhan, Yasir Kaleem, Fayaz Dongaroan, Muhammad Ayaz, Zahid Ali, Mujahid Amin

EMB : Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Laxman Manjrekar, Rahul Bhatia, Vishnu Sukuraman, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Muhammad Farazuddin, Nikhil Srinivasan, Omid Rahman, Sabir Rao, Akif Raja, Aryan Lakra, Muhammaed Ismail, Waheed Ahmed, Ateeq Ur Rehman, Mohammad Boota.

As per our FUJ vs EMB match prediction, EMB will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The FUJ vs EMB match prediction and FUJ vs EMB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FUJ vs EMB Dream11 team and FUJ vs EMB Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

