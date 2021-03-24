FUJ Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Quick links:
Fujairah will take on Sharjah in the 2nd group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah International Cricket Ground, Sharjah, UAE on March 24, 2021. Here is our FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team and FUJ vs SHA Dream11 top picks.
Sharjah will be playing their first match of Emirates D10 2021 against Fujairah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
After the success of the first edition of the Emirates D10 League and the recently concluded Emirates D20 League, the Emirates Cricket Board has received the go-ahead to put on the second edition of the tournament beginning on March 24, 2021. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, meaning that each of the six participating teams — Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues — will go up against each other twice before the playoffs. After the completion of the group stage games, the top four teams on the table will qualify for the elimination round, which includes two semi-finals.
The final match of the series will take place on April 5, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. the last season of the Emirates D10 League saw the Emirates Blues emerge as the inaugural champions after they beat Fujairah in the final. Fujairah in turn had defeated Sharjah in the playoffs in order to make it to the final. More recently, both, Sharjah and Fujairah locked horns in the final match of the Emirates D20 League where Sharjah defeated Fujairah by 2 wickets to claim the title. With strong, in-form players like Kashif Daud and Waseem Muhammad in the teams, this should be an exciting match for fans.
Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Yasir Kaleem
Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique
Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri
Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Batsmen: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Fayyaz Ahmad, Waseem Muhammad
Allrounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali
Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz
According to our FUJ vs SHA match prediction, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will win this match.
