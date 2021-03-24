FUJ Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Emirates D10 League 2021

Fujairah will take on Sharjah in the 2nd group stage match of the Emirates D10 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time) from the Sharjah International Cricket Ground, Sharjah, UAE on March 24, 2021. Here is our FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team and FUJ vs SHA Dream11 top picks.

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After the success of the first edition of the Emirates D10 League and the recently concluded Emirates D20 League, the Emirates Cricket Board has received the go-ahead to put on the second edition of the tournament beginning on March 24, 2021. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, meaning that each of the six participating teams — Dubai, Ajman, Sharjah, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and Emirates Blues — will go up against each other twice before the playoffs. After the completion of the group stage games, the top four teams on the table will qualify for the elimination round, which includes two semi-finals.

The final match of the series will take place on April 5, 2021, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. the last season of the Emirates D10 League saw the Emirates Blues emerge as the inaugural champions after they beat Fujairah in the final. Fujairah in turn had defeated Sharjah in the playoffs in order to make it to the final. More recently, both, Sharjah and Fujairah locked horns in the final match of the Emirates D20 League where Sharjah defeated Fujairah by 2 wickets to claim the title. With strong, in-form players like Kashif Daud and Waseem Muhammad in the teams, this should be an exciting match for fans.

FUJ vs SHA playing 11 prediction

Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Hamdan Tahir, Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant, Zahoor Khan, Yasir Kaleem

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Kashif Daud, Fayyaz Ahmad, Vriitya Aravind, Khalid Shah, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Renjith Mani, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Junaid Siddique

FUJ vs SHA Key Players

Fujairah Pacific Ventures - Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri

Sharjah Bukhatir XI - Fayyaz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Fayyaz Ahmad, Waseem Muhammad

Allrounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ayaz

FUJ vs SHA match prediction

According to our FUJ vs SHA match prediction, Fujairah Pacific Ventures will win this match.

Note: The FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction and FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team and FUJ vs SHA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Emirates Cricket Twitter