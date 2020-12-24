FUJ Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Emirates D20 League 2020 Final Preview

Fujairah take on Sharjah in a high octane clash of the Emirates D20 League as both the teams fight it out for the title. The match is slated to be played at the ICC Cricket Academy Dubai on Thursday, December 24 and kick off at 6:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs SHA match prediction, and other match details.

Fujairah has been the team to watch for in the ongoing season of the Emirates D20 League in Dubai. They have remained on an unbeaten streak and extended the run to over 11 matches. Their achievement is no short of a miracle as they look to be the worthy candidates to walk away with the trophy given their fabulous form.

Sharjah, on the other hand, managed to pick up the pace when it was needed the most as they managed to qualify for the semi-finals. With just one final hurdle left for both the teams, we expect a thrilling encounter on Thursday as Sharjah and Fujairah lock horns in the contest.

Squads for the FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team

Fujairah: Waseem Muhammad, Ahmed Raza, Usman Khan, Lovepreet Bajwa, Hamdan Tahir, Aayan Khan Sandeep Singh, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Farooq, Sabir Rao, Maroof Merchant, Laqman Hazrat, Hassan Khalid, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Umar-Arshad, Akif Raja

Sharjah: Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan Harris, Renjth Mani, Umair Ali, Khalid Shah, Hafeez Rahman, Mohammad Boota Nathan Shibu, Krishnan Paul, Badiuzzama Sayed, Arsalan Javed, Yuvraj Barua, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad, Faisal Khan Baraki

FUJ vs SHA playing 11 (likely)

Fujairah - W Muhammad, Usman Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Naeem, Laqman Hazrat, Akif Raja, Hamdan Tahir,

R Mustafa, Sandeep Singh, Ahmed Raza, Maroof Merchant

Sharjah - Fayyaz Ahmad, Renjith Mani, Krishan Paul, Kashif Daud, Mohammed Halan, Faisal Altaf, Muhammad Boota, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibum, Badiuzzama Sayed

FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Muhammad Boota

Batsmen - Usman Khan, W Muhammad, Khalid Shah (VC), Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders - R Mustafa (C), U Ali

Bowlers- Laqman Hazrat, Kashif Daud, Faisal Altaf, Akif Raja

FUJ vs SHA match prediction

We predict a win for Fujairah who have been simply outstanding throughout the course of the Emirates D20 League.

Note: The above FUJ vs SHA Dream11 prediction, FUJ vs SHA Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FUJ vs SHA Dream11 Team and FUJ vs SHA playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

