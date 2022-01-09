'Future For England': Michael Vaughan Names 'player ENG Have To Give A Long Run' To

The fourth Test match of the Ashes 2021-22 series between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground ended with a draw, as Australia were denied a 4-0 lead in the coveted series by a margin of one wicket. England finished Day 5 of the match on 270/9 as Stuart Broad and James Anderson stood their guard in the wicket to draw the match. Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan revealed his thoughts about an England player who left a mark during the Sydney Test and asserted England should look to give him a longer run in international cricket.

What did Michael Vaughan say about Zak Crawley?

Speaking on Fox Cricket, the former England skipper Vaughan said, “Real promise from Zak Crawley. There's the future for England. He must be given a long run, opening the batting. This is the player England have to give a long run in the side." At the same time, Vaughan also took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and said, “Zak Crawley can seriously play … Not many positives from this Tour but he is certainly one who needs to be given a long run in this Test team”.

Zak Crawley can seriously play … Not many positives from this Tour but he is certainly one who needs to be given a long run in this Test team … #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 8, 2022

Zak Crawley's first Test century after 2020

Crawley played a knock of 77 runs off 100 balls in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test, which was his highest Test knock since his innings of 267 runs against Pakistan in 2020. However, he was denied his first Ashes century after getting dismissed by Cameron Green. Courtesy of his knock, England were given a chance to save the Test on Day 5 and they ended up putting up their best performance of the series so far.

Crawley earlier scored 18 runs off 55 balls, as England scored 294 runs in the second innings of the match. Jonny Bairstow hit a century in the innings while allrounder Ben Stokes hit a half-century. Stokes hit another half-century in the fourth innings as the veteran English fast-bowling duo Anderson and Broad remained unbeaten after facing the last two overs of the day together. England will now look to win the final Test of the Ashes at Hobart and end the series at 3-1.

