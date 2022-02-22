'Future Superstar': Fans Hail Richa Ghosh As She Hits Fastest 50 By Indian In Women ODIs

Fans hail 18-year-old India women's cricket team player Richa Ghosh who today scripted history by scoring the fastest ODI fifty by an Indian woman. She surpassed Veda Krishnamurthy’s previous best of a 32-ball fifty.

Richa Ghosh was also praised by the ICC for her wonderful knock "Richa Ghosh brings up the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Women's ODI 🔥. She needed just 26 balls to reach the milestone 👏" ICC tweeted. While fans too praised the youngster on her performance.

Brilliant 50 from Richa Ghosh. To come in at 19/4 after 4.4 overs and score runs at 11+ per over, is a freak effort. Absolutely magnificent. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) February 22, 2022

Richa Ghosh is such a class player! — Gagan Solanki (@Gagan_solanki31) February 22, 2022

18-year-old Richa Ghosh from Siliguri is a future Superstar.pic.twitter.com/gGdZP3FKdC — imarpit (@imarpit23) February 22, 2022

However, that wasn't enough as India suffered a 63-run loss to hosts, New Zealand in a game that was cut short due to rain. Richa Ghosh came in to bat really early in the innings as India reduced to 19/4. Richa Ghosh along with Mithali Raj put together a 77 Run partnership for the 5th Wicket and soon after India were bowled out for 128 runs in 17.5 Overs.



New Zealand's Hayley Jensen and Amelia Kerr picked three wickets each with Frances Mackay and Jess Kerr picking two each and thus handing India their fifth consecutive defeat of the tour (1 T20I and 4 ODIs). Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 191 runs from their reduced quota of 20 overs. Amelia Kerr before his dominance with the ball performed with the bat smashing a 33-ball 68 and got good support from Suzie Bates 41 of 26, Amy Satterthwaite 32 of 16 and Sophie Devine 32 of 24.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr for her all-around performance was awarded the player of the match award. The right-handed batter scored 68 not out off 33 balls and with the ball, the leg spinner picked up 3-30 in 3.5 overs.

New Zealand Women vs India Women: NZ might be without as many as four players

The White Ferns will now host India in one final game on 24th February, Thursday. Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Fran Jonas are all uncertain for the final ODI. Brooke Halliday is certainly out having been forced into isolation after dining out with her spouse who tested positive for COVID while Green and Jonas sustained lacerations to their right hands while Lea Tahuhu is recovering well from a hamstring soreness but is unlike to be risked into the New Zealand Women vs India Women 5th ODI given that the ICC Women's World Cup is not far away.

