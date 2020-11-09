FZL Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Falco CC will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs BSH match prediction, FZL vs BSH playing11 and FZL vs BSH Dream11 team. The FZL vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs BSH live: FZL vs BSH DReam11 preview and prediction

This is the first match of the tournament and so it is too early to make any kind of FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction. Falco will be fiercely competitive once again and will look to improve on their runners-up finish at the last European Cricket Series Barcelona competition.

Both teams recently played during the last edition of the tournament and will be well acclimatised with the conditions. Both the teams will be eyeing a victorious start to the campaign and so expect a great contest between bat and ball with both teams looking to field their best players in the FZL vs BSH playing 11.

FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs BSH Dream11 team

FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs BSH Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for FZL vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan (wk), Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs BSH playing 11

Hamza Saleem Dar

Awais Ahmed

Adeel Abbas

Shahbaz Ahmed

FZL vs BSH match prediction: FZL vs BSH Dream11 team

FZL vs BSH live: FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and FZL vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

