FZL Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco CC will face Fateh CC in the last match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs FCC match prediction, probable FZL vs FCC playing 11 and FZL vs FCC Dream11 team. The FZL vs FCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs FCC live: FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FZL will play their first match of the day against Catalunya CC and they would look to upset defending champions in order to move up the points table. They are currently 6th on the table and a win will also boost their chances of making it to the knockout phase by the end of the league stage. On the other hand, FCC will be playing their first match and would look to upset FZL.

FCC will also look to upset couple of more teams in the tournament as they also look to qualify for the knockout stage. Fans can expect a very good contest between these two teams.

FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs FCC Dream11 team

FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs FCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammadd Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Tanveer Iqbal, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed.

FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction: FCC squad for FZL vs FCC Dream11 team

Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs FCC playing 11

Rehman Ullah

Awais Ahmed

Rajiv Singh

Manjinder Singh

FZL vs FCC match prediction: FZL vs FCC Dream11 team

FZL vs FCC live: FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs FCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and FZL vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs FCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

