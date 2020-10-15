FZL Vs MBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club will battle against Men In Blue Cricket Club in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs MBCC match prediction, FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team and the probable FZL vs MBCC playing 11. The FZL vs MBCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs MBCC live: FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FZL are currently second on the points table in Group B having won their opening match versus Hira Cricket Club Sabadell. Awais Ahmed was the star with the bat with 79 off 32 balls, while Naeem Shah did well with the ball by picking up three wickets in the previous match. FZL will look to continue the winning momentum and challenge for top spot.

For MBCC, this will be the second match of the day and would look to end the day on a high, having started the campaign without any win. Fans can expect a thrilling FZL vs MBCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the FZL vs MBCC playing 11.

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Javed Akram, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shahzad Umar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction: MBCC squad for FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team

Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan (c/w), Puneet Shrimali, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Hemant Narsipalli, Naresh Kumar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rajeshwar Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Sunil Jangir, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed

Shankar Kaligatla

Naeem Hussain Shah

Sachin Sudarshana

FZL vs MBCC match prediction: FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team

FZL vs MBCC live: FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs MBCC Dream11 prediction, FZL vs MBCC top picks and FZL vs MBCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs MBCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

