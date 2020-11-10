FZL Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco CC will face Pak I Care in the last match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs PAK match prediction, probable FZL vs PAK playing 11 and FZL vs PAK Dream11 team. FZL vs PAK live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs PAK Live: FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction and preview

FZL come into this match after losing their previous one to Bangladesh Kings CC by 6 wickets. Batting first FZL could only muster 92/9 in 10 overs. Rehman Ullah top-scored for the side with 18 runs. For Bangladesh Kings CC Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah and Md Siraj Nipo picked up two wickets apiece. Bangladesh Kings CC easily chased down the target thanks to a fine knock from Shakil Mia, who remained unbeaten on 46.

On the other hand, at the time of writing PAK were playing Badalona Shaheen CC and had set a target of 89 runs after batting first. Syed Shafaat Ali top-scored for the side with 29 runs. Badalona Shaheen CC were comfortably placed at 34/0 after 3.4 overs at the time of writing.

FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs PAK Dream11 team

FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs PAK Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Khawar Javed, Ijaz Ahmed, M Sheraj, A Arif, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Nadeem Shahzad.

FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: PAK squad for FZL vs PAK Dream11 team

Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar (c), Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Hassan Gondal, Faizan Raja, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Usman Aziz,Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal, Umair Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Jafri, Abid Mahboob.

FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Top picks from FZL vs PAK playing 11

Syed Shafaat Ali

Rehman Ullah

Atif Muhammad

Shahbaz Ahmed

FZL vs PAK match prediction: FZL vs PAK Dream11 team

FZL vs PAK live: FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs PAK Dream11 prediction, top picks and FZL vs PAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs PAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

