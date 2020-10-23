FZL Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco Zalmi CC will battle it out against Pak Montcada CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs PMCC match prediction and FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team. The FZL vs PMCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also read: ICC Mulls Splitting Points For Abandoned World Test Championship Fixtures

FZL vs PMCC live: FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the second match of the day for PMCC and they will be looking to end the day on a high. This is the only match that FZL will be playing in the day and they too will be eyeing for a win. FZL are having a great tournament and are currently placed at the top spot of the Group B points table, having won all of the 5 matches they have played so far.

On the other hand, Pak Montcada CC only played 2 matches yet and have one and lost one. They are placed at the 4th spot on the points table and will be looking to move up the table by upsetting the table toppers. Both teams will be looking to field their best players in the FZL vs PMCC playing 11

Also read: Virender Sehwag Calls Chennai 'Senior Citizens Club', Compares Jadeja To Rajpal Yadav

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja Fails To Give Up With Motivational Instagram Post Ahead Of Mumbai Game

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: PMCC squad for FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Hafiz Usman Anwar, Usman Ali, Asjad Butt, Syed Hashim Mir, Ibrar Hussain, Raja Adeel (c), Kashif Shafi (wk), Farrukh Sohail, Nawazish Ali, Aqtadar Iqbal Khan, Amir Shahzad, Khizar Ali, Asad Ihsan-Ullah, Nasir Shahzad, Hassan Ali Raza, Mohsin Raza, Gopi Singh, Asad Abbas, Yasir Mehmood, Bilal Hassan, Ghulam Sabar, Kamran Hussain, Prince Dhiman, Mohsin Ali, Jafar Iqbal.

Also read: Anrich Nortje Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Delhi Quick

FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed

Asjad Butt

Shahbaz Ahmed

Ibrar Hussain

FZL vs PMCC match prediction: FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team

FZL vs PMCC live: FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs PMCC Dream11 prediction, FZL vs PMCC top picks and FZL vs PMCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs PMCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.