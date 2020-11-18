FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Falco CC will face Raval Sporting CC in the Match 29 of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs RSCC match prediction, probable FZL vs RSCC playing 11 and FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team. The FZL vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs RSCC live: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

FZL will be coming into the match after registering a win in their previous match against Fateh CC. Their bowling unit looked goo and managed to defend a total of 120 runs on board. They currently have four points onboard and a win in the upcoming match will put them in the mix for a place in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, RSCC has just one win under their belt and currently, time is running out for them as the race for the playoffs spot heats up. They come into the match after losing their last match against Pak I Care by a big margin of 79 runs. With two very important points on offer, RSCC will be looking to go all out an get those full points.

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammadd Sheraz, Adeel Arif, Tanveer Iqbal, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram, Adnan Ghazanfar, Nadeem Shahzad, Khawar Javed.

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed, Kishitij Patel, Nandan Bathani, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Usman Ansar, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John.

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs RSCC playing 11

Awais Ahmed

Ishan Patel

Kishitij Patel

Manish Manwani

FZL vs RSCC match prediction: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

FZL vs RSCC live: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

