FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Falco Zalmi CC will battle it out against Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our FZL vs RSCC match prediction and FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team. FZL vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

FZL vs RSCC live: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Falco Zalmi CC are currently at the to of the points table and will look to cement their place at the top by overcoming Raval Sporting CC. FZL are also unbeaten in the tournament so far and lead the standings due to their superior run rate so far. On the other hand, Raval Sporting CC will be playing their second match of the day, with the first match of the day coming against Catalunya.

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (C), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (WK), Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Gurpreet Singh, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Momin Alinaki, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Sarju Shekh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel

FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed

Ishan Patel

Naeem Shah

Gaurang Mahyavanshi

FZL vs RSCC match prediction: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team

FZL vs RSCC live: FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The FZL vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, FZL vs RSCC top picks and FZL vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The FZL vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

