Gautam Gambhir & Kuldeep Yadav Have An Adorable Birthday Wish For Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday. He is one of the best as well as finest spinners to have represented India at the highest level and has been an integral part of some of India's historic triumphs that include the ICC World T20 2007, the tri-series victory in Australia that also involved Sri Lanka, World Cup 2011, etc.

As Bhajji turned a year older, the members of the cricketing fraternity as well as a few of his good friends also came forward to wish him. They included Gautam Gambhir and Team India's current frontline spinner Kuldeep Yadav who regards Harbhajan as an inspiration.

'Have a good one'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Gambhir had an adorable birthday wish for his 2011 World Cup-winning team-mate. He wrote 'Jiski off spin ke aage bade bade lachaar, team India ka sabse damdaar sardar!' after he wished his good friend a very long and prosperous life.

Jiski off spin ke aage bade bade lachaar, team India ka sabse damdaar sardar!



Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh! Wish you a very long & prosperous life! pic.twitter.com/wpNchoez1w — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Kuldeep on the other hand mentioned that the iconic spinner is a person who he looks up to and admires.

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India’s most successful spinners. The Punjab cricketer's wickets tally speaks for itself when it comes to the Punjab bowler’s achievements. The record of the 2011 World Cup winner wickets places him 2nd on the list of both highest wickets taken by a spinner in Tests and ODIs for India.

A person who I always look up to and admire. Happy Birthday and have a good one @harbhajan_singh Bhajju paa. God bless you. 🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/83AHZKsTLb — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 3, 2020

Coming back to cricket, the senior player was retained by the three-time winners in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns with arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner was roped in by the Chennai franchise during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by MI. He was a part of the 'Yellow Army' that had won the tournament in the 2018 edition and finishing as the second-best side last season.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Yuvraj Singh Leads Players' Wishes By Comically Trolling Spinner