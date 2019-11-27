Gambhir Raises Delhi Selection & Pink Ball Issues

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday raised some serious selection issues with Delhi Ranji team and the Pink ball controversy.

"I simply do not understand how come both the senior and junior selectors of Delhi are outsiders. They have never played for Delhi and also not played much Ranji Trophy matches. See what's happening with Delhi in domestic cricket. We hardly win Ranji Trophy and could not even qualify for Vijay Hazare. Its a shame," Gambhir in an exclusive interview to Republic TV said

after being "honoured" with North Stand of the Arun Jaitley Stadium named after him.

Gambhir also raised the selection issues in Delhi. On whether pink ball was the way forward, Gambhir said, he did not think Pink ball is the future of cricket. "Once in a while its okay. The only way to save Test cricket is to have two tier cricket system.

Time has come to have tougher oppositions. There is no point in playing against weak teams with Pink or white or any other colour ball and finishing it under 3 days. Who wants to see Test against Ireland and finish it in two days?"

On having only fixed Test centres, Gambhir said he didn't think what Virat Kohli was saying was right as "we can’t deprive people who want to watch test cricket".

Gambhir also wondered how his name for a pavillion was changed into a stand and then delayed.

"I am honoured to have a stand in my name, don’t I why this got delayed. I was promised six months back as well. Don't know what exactly happened."

Reliable sources in DDCA confirmed to Republic TV that it was almost finalized six months back that Gautam Gambhir would get the players and hospitality pavillion named after him but it was not only delayed but suddenly changed and the pavillion was named after Virat Kohli.

