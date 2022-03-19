Gambhir Dismisses Rift Rumours With MS Dhoni; 'At No. 3 He Would Have Broken All Records'

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir made many interesting revelations during his recent appearance on Jatin Sapru’s show, ‘Over and Out’ on his YouTube channel and made many interesting revelations about his time playing for the Indian cricket team. Among the many topics, Gambhir spoke about the speculated rift between him and legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni and turned down any such rumours. Gambhir has been vocal about his disagreement with Dhoni on various occasions in the past, be it his comment on his 97-run knock during the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup or about Dhoni’s leadership during the 2012 CB series against Australia.

However, clearing all rumours about the rift, Gambhir said he has a lot of respect for the Indian cricket legend and would be happy to always stand beside him in times of need, for his immense contribution to Indian cricket. “See I have so much of mutual respect for him and it'll always remain. I've said it on air, I'll say it on your channel, I can say it anywhere in front of 138 crore people, that if ever in need, I hope he's never in need, but if ever in need in life, I'll be the first one standing next to him because of what he's done for Indian cricket, what he's as a human being,” Gambir added.

Gautam Gambhir of Dhoni's incredible batting skills

Gambhir went on to add that Dhoni had the capability of breaking all records in white-ball cricket, given that he batted up the order for India. "And I can say it again, had he batted at No. 3, he would've broken all the records. We talk about some of the greats of No. 3 - he would've broken everything in white-ball cricket,” Gambhir added. The India opener’s statement can be supported by the fact that Dhoni batted at no. 3 for 16 times and scored over 1150 runs at an average of 82.75.

More about Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni's leadership

Meanwhile, Gambhir and Dhoni were once regarded as two of the most successful skippers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till 2014. While Dhoni won the trophy with CSK in 2010 and 2011, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL champions glory in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, while Dhoni hung his boots as an India player in 2020.

However, Dhoni-led CSK to two more IPL titles in 2018 and 2021. He will be back in action in the IPL 2022 in less than a month’s time, leading CSK in the tournament opener against KKR. At the same time, Gambhir is currently serving as the mentor of the new Lucknow Super Giants franchise.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI