Gambhir Feels 'unsettled' Maxwell's Inconsistency Is Why He Is Shuffled Among Teams In IPL

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir opined that Glenn Maxwell's inconsistency had cost him a place in most of the franchises that released the 'Big Show' over the past years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Australian big-hitter, currently a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was previously with the Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils and joined Virat Kohli & co for IPL 2021, making it the fourth side that he has been a part of in the tournament's history. Ahead of the commencement of the high-octane IPL 2021, former Delhi Daredevils skipper and a cricketer whom Maxwell has played under, Gambhir, opened up about why Maxwell was shuffled across teams over the years and how he could turn out to be for RCB in the upcoming IPL edition.

Gambhir blames Maxwell's inconsistency for being shuffled in IPL

Speaking to ESPN CricInfo, Gautam Gambhir opined that an 'unsettled' Maxwell's inconsistency in the IPL over the years had forced teams to release the player. The former Indian opener noted that most teams and coaches had provided the best platform to Maxwell as he was the X-factor but remarked that the Australian big-hitter had not succeeded, leading to franchises releasing him at the start of a new season. Gambhir claimed that Maxwell had received a lot of freedom when he was a part of the Delhi team but had not succeeded and went on to cite Caribbean power-hitter Andre Russel's journey for the Kolkata Knight Riders( KKR) to explain how performance ensured a long tenure in a franchise.

Gambhir on Maxwell's success at RCB

Gambhir pinned his hopes on Maxwell to shine for RCB in IPL 2021 and claimed that Maxwell had been doing well for Australia, had been receiving more money and had got more freedom than any other player and hence he could do well for Virat Kohli's side. The former Indian opener suggested a rejig of RCB's batting order, expressing interest in moving Maxwell up the batting order from being a finisher to a number four batsman while De Villiers bats at number three. Gambhir claimed that a Maxwell-De Villiers partnership will make the RCB's top four stronger, thereby improving the chances for the side.

Maxwell joins RCB camp

Australian batting powerhouse Glenn Maxwell, who is also known as ‘The Big Show’ amongst his fans, joined his new team Bangalore today for his first training session. Maxwell, who was bought for a whopping Rs. 14.25 crore in February’s auction, joined his teammates along with another Australian cricketer Kyle Jamieson, who was also sold for a mind-boggling price to the Virat Kohli-led team. A short clip of Glenn Maxwell gelling with his new teammates was shared by RCB on Twitter.