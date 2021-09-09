Gambhir Hails Ashwin's Inclusion In India's T20 WC Squad; 'shouldn't Have Been Out'

The BCCI on Wednesday announced an 18-man squad for the T20 World Cup including 3 players in the stand-by list-Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar. One of the biggest surprises tossed up by the BCCI was the inclusion of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the final 15 of Team India's T20 World Cup squad. Ravichandran Ashwin was not part of Team India's limited-overs squad, in fact, the off-spinner last enrobed the Blue jersey back in 2017. Now, in a talk show at Star Sports, India's former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir has welcomed BCCI's decision to include Aswin into Team India's squad.

'Ashwin shouldn't have been out of the white-ball cricket' says Gambhir

Shedding lights on Team India's world cup squad, Gautam Gambhir stated that Ravichandran Ashwin should not have been kept out from the white-ball format as he is completely a new dimension bowler.

“Very happy for Ashwin. Probably, he shouldn’t have been out of the white-ball cricket anyways, and now he’s back. You will have to give it to the selectors and they’ve bought him back. It just gives you a completely new dimension," said Gambhir.

“He is someone, who can bowl with the new ball, he is someone who can bowl in the middle overs, he is someone who can bowl in the death as well - depending on the condition if he gets the game. For me, he is a quality cricketer, who should’ve played much more white-ball cricket, as compared to what he has played," added Gambhir.

Gautam Gambhir backs Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion over Shreyas Iyer

Another major decision taken by the BCCI was keeping star batsman Shreyas Iyer as a stand-by player. Iyer will be making his comeback in cricket with the IPL after he suffered a shoulder injury during India-England limited-over series.

“Surya is a completely different class, as compared to Shreyas Iyer. He is much more versatile; he is much more unorthodox as well. In T20 cricket, you need people that are unorthodox; you want people who can hit that ball in different areas, and that is what T20 cricket is all about. He can lap you, he can late cut you, he can hit you over extra cover; he’s got all the shots, especially at No.4, because sometimes No.4 is the most tricky position to bat in T20 cricket, probably the easiest is the top three, but No.4, because you might be in when you have lost two early wickets and you still want to continue the momentum,"said Gambhir.

“Sometimes you come into the middle when you have got what 130 for 2, and you have got to continue with the momentum. So, Surya’s got both kind of change, which probably Shreyas Iyer doesn’t have. And again, you gotta be mindful that he is coming after a serious injury and you never know what kind of a form he would be in the second leg of IPL as well. So, they’ve gone with someone, who has done really well, since he has gone into international cricket," Gambhir further stated.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)