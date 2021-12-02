Gambhir Lauds Young Cricketer Mohammed Wasim; 'Distributing Newspapers To Making News...'

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir inaugurated the East Delhi Premier League (EDPL) at Delhi's Yamuna Sports complex on Tuesday. The aim of the cricket tournament is to find raw talent and nurture it and it seems to be paying off already as a 19-year-old player by the name of Mohammed Wasim was discovered. In fact, Gambhir was so impressed by the youngster's talent that he even put up a Tweet appreciating the player's talent.

"The very newspapers that Mohammed Wasim used distribute, now will have his photographs printed in them," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

According to a report, Wasim managed to take the selectors by surprise when he was at the trials for the EDPL, he managed to bowl at the speed of 140 kmph while wearing just a pair of slippers.

Mohammed Wasim opens up about his life

Mohammed Wasim said he lost his parents at an early age so he has been doing odd jobs to help his family. He said that his brother is employed as well, but their financial situation is still not good. He said that getting selected would help with his chances of having a cricketing career and that the officials have helped him get cricket kits and shoes for his practice. "I lost my parents at an early age, so I did some odd jobs to help my family. My brother works too, but still, our financial situation is not good. Getting selected for the tournament would boost my cricketing career. Officials have also helped me out with cricket kits and shoes for my practice," he had said earlier as quoted by The Hindu.

Gautam Gambhir said that he had promised to bring modern sporting infrastructure to East Delhi during his campaign and is now proud to do that and deliver on those very promises. He said that an individual's background or what gear he has does not matter as what truly matters is talent and that the EDP league is of the 'masses'. He also added that the tournament aims to provide a stage for those people who previously were not able to showcase their skills and talent owing to a lack of resources.

Image: PTI/@GautamGambhir/Twitter