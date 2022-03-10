Gambhir Names Only Player Who Has Given Him Sleepless Nights & It Is Not Dhoni Or Afridi

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir lavished a huge amount of praise on Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma, stating that the 34-year old is the only batter who gave him sleepless nights.

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 26, and fans will be excited to see who are the standout players in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Gautam Gambhir praises Rohit Sharma

While speaking on Star Sports about Rohit Sharma's success in cricket and the IPL, Gautam Gambhir said, "As captain, Rohit Sharma is the only player who gave me sleepless nights. Neither Chris Gayle nor AB de Villiers nor anyone else, only Rohit Sharma. He is the player who gave me sleepless nights. There is no more successful cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) than Rohit Sharma as captain.

Kuch bhi karega to watch #TATAIPL, kyunki #YeAbNormalHai! 😉



What's your plan when the action kicks off?



Watch it LIVE on March 26 on @StarSportsIndia & @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/AnaMttJuDm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

Rohit has won the cash-rich league a record five times while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who won last year's edition, have now won the competition on four occasions." Since replacing Ricky Ponting as captain of MI in 2013, Rohit's leadership has undoubtedly had a significant positive effect on the side as the team not only won the title in his first season as skipper but also won five championships in just eight seasons.

However, Gambhir was not the only pundit who acknowledged Rohit's significant contribution to MI's success as Irfan Pathan also praised the hitman. While speaking on Star Sports, the former Indian pacer said, "Rohit Sharma will always be remembered in the history of Mumbai Indians and IPL. Rohit Sharma's name is forever on top for Mumbai Indians."

India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma led team to win in 1st Test

With Rohit Sharma now having been given the captaincy for Team India as well, his leadership is not just limited to the Mumbai Indians. He led the side to an exceptional victory by an innings and 222 runs in the first India vs Sri Lanka Test, with the hitman having made some bold decisions during the match, such as declaring their innings when star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was batting at 175 runs not out. However, it was later revealed that Jadeja himself had suggested to Rohit to declare.