Gambhir On 'new' Kohli In ODIs: 'Captaincy Not Anyone's Birthright, Even Dhoni Gave It Up'

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was asked to review what would be the first shorter format series after Virat Kohli resigned from the T20I captaincy and was asked to relinquish the ODI captaincy too. Gautam Gambhir, who had earlier criticised the player after particularly being left unimpressed by Virat Kohli's actions over the stump mic incident, responded to the presenter who asked him if we are going to see 'a new Virat Kohli' in a gloomy tone.

"What new do you want to see?" Gautam Gambhir asked, adding, "I don't know, captaincy isn't anyone's birthright, even people like MS Dhoni have given the captaincy baton to Virat Kohli. He's played under Virat Kohli as well, someone who has won 3 ICC trophies, and 3-4 IPL trophies as well. So I think Virat Kohli should look to score runs and that's more important. When you dream of playing for India you don't dream of becoming a captain, you dream of winning games for India. Nothing changes except that you are not going to go out there and probably do the toss and the field placement but the energy and intensity should remain the same because it is an hour playing for the country."

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli surprises everyone with his decision to step down

Meanwhile following India's 2-1 loss in the recently concluded India vs South Africa Test series, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from Test captaincy on Saturday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Virat Kohli informed his fans and others that he had decided to give up his Test captaincy in what has been a really long seven-year journey.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I have done this job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as the Test Captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief. I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team." Virat Kohli wrote in his statement.