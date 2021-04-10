Gambhir Predicts CSK Will Not Qualify For Playoffs, Suggests Batting Position For MS Dhoni

The 14th season of the IPL has started with a bang. After the superhit match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the focus has been shifted to the second match of the IPL in which MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. With the inclusion of Krishnappa Gowtham, Moeen Ali, and the return of Suresh Raina, the Chennai Super Kings are expecting to make a strong comeback this year after horrible last season. However, India's former cricketer Gautam Gambhir does not think that MS Dhoni's led side CSK will qualify for the playoffs.

In the pre-match analysis on ESPNcricinfo, Gautam Gambhir expressed that CSK will not be able to qualify for the playoffs and they will end the season on the fifth spot. Gambhir on the first four choices among overseas players picked Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Dwyane Bravo. The former cricketer also picked English all-rounder Sam Curran as the breakthrough player for CSK in IPL 2021.

Gambhir also outlined that what CSK might struggle with. He said, "Actually pace, someone who can bowl 141-145 Kmph. On a good wicket, you need someone who can rattle the opposition. So that's what they are gonna lack." Gambhir also suggested that as they have got Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa at the top, therefore, MS Dhoni should come to bat at number 4.

Three times IPL winners Chennai Super Kings will look on to get a solid start in the cash-rich tournament after their horrible run in the last season IPL, while on the other side, newly appointed captain of Delhi Capitals- Rishabh Pant will look to continue DC's great run from the last season where they finished second.

Dhoni-Pant Faceoff

India's head coach Ravi Shastri is delighted to witness the three-time champions taking on Delhi eyeing their maiden title, he also pointed out a peculiarity, suggesting fans to be on the lookout for it. The former India cricketer asked fans to keep an ear at the 'stump mic' referring to Rishabh Pant's unusual antics behind the stumps.

(Image Credits: PTI)