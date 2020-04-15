Gambhir Says IPL Is Not Imp; BCCI Should Decide Fast On Its Postponement Or Cancellation

Former India cricketer and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said Indian Premier League and cricket were not important at this stage all as public health was of utmost concern adding that BCCI should take a decision soon to postpone or cancel it keeping national interest in mind.

'BCCI should decide': Gambhir

"BCCI should decide whether it should be postponed or cancelled altogether keeping public & players health in mind. To save lives is more important," Gambhir said this exclusively to Republic media network at his residence in Delhi.

Gautam Gambhir provided ration to the needy people and also distributed a substantial amount of PPE kits to the doctors and nurses in many hospitals in Delhi. "Heard about 2 doctors testing +ve at RML. I have sent 1000 PPE Kits there today! Delhi Health Min stated 1.40 Lakh kits have been ordered. I request Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to expedite their delivery. Our Corona warriors need us! Situation demands being proactive not reactive," Gambhir reiterated his tweeter message. Gambhir also strongly appealed to the people to extend full support and cooperation to Prime Minister's decision to extend of national lockdown to May 3rd.

'Prime Minister is doing all the right things': Gambhir

"Prime Minister is doing all the right things. He is the torchbearer of taking the fight against COVID-19 and trying to solve this problem.

Whatever Prime Minister decides we should implement that to the best of our ability. If he extends the lockdown, it will be for our own benefit and I am pleased and proud that we got a PM like him who is taking the fight head-on." On what would be his message to the people, Gambhir said: "Please follow the guidelines. All we can do is try to be united and together in this fight and win the battle together. No one individual can do it. No one individual party can do it. There are guidelines to be followed by everyone because ultimately it is for our own benefit. We all know that together we can win this fight."

On what would be his message to people, the cricketer turned politician said: "Please stay at home. Maintain social distancing which is very very important. And try to help others as much as you can showing your humanitarian side. The country really needs your support. Help the needy and support to all the great warriors like doctors, nurses, police and army. This is what will get this country together and win the fight together."

"Still a lot to do. We are still in the middle of the fight. We and the (Gambhir) foundation are trying our best to do what is important for the people, especially the mask and PPE kits for the doctors and nurses. We are distributing foodstuff, mask, PPE kits. But a lot remains to be done. Obviously the foodstuff have reached the needy and poor in my constituency in East Delhi. We are trying to touch upon as many lives as possible. The first set of PPE kits had reached Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the 2nd set had reached Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday and the third set to LNJP Hospital on Friday.

Hopefully, we will able to provide more kits to the doctors and nurses who are the real heroes of this fight. This is not the time to do politics and come together to fight against a common enemy that is COVID-19. I hope what has been promised by the Delhi government is fulfilled. It is one thing to make a big announcement and promises but implementing and fulfilling them is another matter. Yes, they have given some obnoxious figure that they are catering to some 75 lakh people. If that is so why then a lot of people are leaving the city? The CM is holding press conferences where he is making big announcements and promises. I hope he will be able to fulfill those promises."

(Image Courtesy: PTI)