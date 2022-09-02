Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that if India were to win the T20 World Cup later this year, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are going to be vital cogs in the wheel. Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, said Hardik and Bumrah will have to fire in order for India to win the World Cup in Australia. The 2011 World Cup-winning player stated that both Hardik and Bumrah can bowl in any condition or situation and are the key to India's victory at the World Cup.

Gambhir highlights importance of 2 Indian players

"Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are key. Him and Jasprit Bumrah can bowl in any conditions, situations. Hardik Pandya is world class. We all know about his ability with the bat but imagine he is bowling over 140 plus with the ball...what else can you expect from an all-rounder. He is an absolute match-winner, x-factor, whatever names you can give him," Gambhir said.

"If India are making a statement now, and if India needs to do the same in the World Cup, these two guys need to fire. If India wants to have any chance of winning the World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have to fire," he added.

Hardik is part of the Indian squad at the ongoing Asia Cup, where he won the player of the match award in the very first game against Pakistan. Hardik put on an amazing all-round performance to help India seal the victory against their arch-rivals. He picked three wickets with the ball and scored an unbeaten 33 off 17 balls to win the match for India by 5 wickets. Bumrah, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury. He will most likely make a return before the highly-anticipated World Cup in October-November.

Team India at Asia Cup 2022

As far as the ongoing Asia Cup is concerned, India have already qualified for the Super 4 stage courtesy of their back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Hong Kong in their Group A matches. India will play either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first Super 4 game depending on the result of tonight's match between the two sides. Pakistan are expected to win the game against Hong Kong considering they have a superior squad.

Image: PTI/AP