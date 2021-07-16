Gambhir Wants Seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Step Up In India-Pakistan T20 WC Clash

With the announcement of groups of the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup, ICC has officially sounded the bugle for the marquee event scheduled to be held in October. ICC has kept India and Pakistan in the same group (Group 2) in the Super 12s meaning the arch-rivals will once again lock horns in the biggest stage of T20 cricket. Following the announcement, Team India's former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir opined on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash and also recalled his first match against the arch-rivals.

Gautam Gambhir asks Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to take responsibility

Talking to Star Sports Show on ICC's T20 World Cup Special, Gautam Gambhir recalled how he felt while he played his first international match against Pakistan. Gambhir also reminded Team India's seniors, including skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, to take responsibility when the mother of all clashes (against Pakistan) takes place.

"When I played my first international game against Pakistan I was probably much more excited and nervous as compared to some of the guys who've played a lot of cricket against Pakistan. So, it is the responsibility of the senior guys to probably keep the younger guys calm; because ultimately it's not the emotion that will win you a game of cricket, it is the contest between the bat and the ball that will end up winning you a game of cricket. So people like Virat Kohli for example, or Rohit Sharma will have a huge responsibility when Indian takes on Pakistan,” said Gautam Gambhir.

Apart from Gambhir, Robin Uthappa was also part of the discussion. On the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, Uthappa said, "It just brings out so many emotions, expectations and people always look forward to it. I think any cricketer who has played in the past or anyone who looks to play for India is always looking forward to an India-Pakistan game. Because it brings out a lot of emotions – at least for the people who watch the game, more than the people playing it."

ICC announces groups for T20 World Cup

As per the ICC, the groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March 2021, has defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two more qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)