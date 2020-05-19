Game Can Wait; No Chance Of Any Training Or Practice Till End Of Lockdown & Monsoon: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has laid all speculation to rest on the time of resumption of cricket in India making it clear that the game can wait till the end of lockdown and monsoon season.

In a first official interview Live to any channel after BCCI statement on its plan of resumption of cricket in India, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV "There is no hurry. There is no possibility of resumption Cricket match, practice or training at any level during the lockdown period and during the monsoon. Forget matches, the practical possibility of resumption of practice and Training of Cricket in India not before Mid September. Health and well being of cricketers won't be compromised at any cost. Cricket can wait. BCCI will strictly adhere to MHA and Government guidelines."

Dhumal said "We have taken note of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday for containment of COVID-19 across the country and taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players," adding that the BCCI reiterated that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff was paramount and would not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

"In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level. The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves," he added.

