Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Australian Cricketer David Warner Extends Wishes To Indian Fans

Australian cricketer David Warner on Wednesday sent his wishes to his followers in India on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The southpaw, who enjoys a massive fan following in India, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of Lord Ganesha along with his own photo where he can be seen paying his respect. Warner, in his post, wished everyone a lot of joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Warner extends greetings on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

"To all of my friends out there, HAPPY Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you lots of joy an happiness!" Warner wrote in the caption of the post. Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has already garnered over 1.1 million likes and has attracted tens of thousands of comments. Fans took to the comment section of the post to reciprocate the same.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival that lasts for ten days. This year, the festival started on August 31 and will end on September 9. Devotees carry statues of Lord Ganesha in large procession after ten days, and the idols are eventually submerged in a nearby body of water.

As far as Warner is concerned, the left-handed batter is part of the Australian team that is currently playing a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. In the first ODI, Warner scored 57 off 66 balls to help his side win the game and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest. Warner was dismissed for 13 off 9 balls in the second ODI but Australia still won the match to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Australia vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

The second ODI saw Australia bowl Zimbabwe out for just 96 runs courtesy of some amazing bowling performances from Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Cameron Green. While Starc and Zampa took three wickets each, Green picked two wickets. Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar also scalped a wicket each to their names. Apart from Sean Williams, no other Zimbabwean batter was able to cross the 20-run mark.

Australia then finished the chase with the help of Steven Smith and Alex Carey. While Smith smashed an unbeaten 47 off 41 balls, Carey scored 26 off 33 balls. Australia won the game by 8 wickets with 212 balls remaining. Starc was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.

Image: AP/PTI